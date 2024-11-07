The Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Tatenda Mavetera has pointed out the need for all organizations that collect first-party data to adhere to country’s data protection laws.

During a recent breakfast meeting hosted by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), Mavetera emphasized the legal requirement for such organizations to obtain a data collection license, with costs ranging from $50 to $2,500, depending on their operational size.

She also stressed the necessity of appointing a qualified and certified Data Protection Officer (DPO), a requirement that must be communicated to POTRAZ.

Even organizations like churches that handle personal data are required to comply by obtaining a license and designating a DPO.

Furthermore, administrators of WhatsApp groups used for commercial purposes are also subject to these regulations.

Non compliance with these data protection mandates could result in penalties and data breaches with serious repercussions.

“Better safe than sorry,” advised Minister Mavetera, urging organizations to contact POTRAZ for guidance to ensure compliance with the new data protection framework.