President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has been booed in Botswana where he is set to attend President-elect Duma Boko’s inauguration.

While some say the booing was unnecessary, and totally uncalled for, others say it was necessary accusing him of misgoverning Zimbabwe.

Former Botswana President John Mogkweetsi who is Mnangagwa’s friend was also booed as he entered the inauguration venue.

The people of Botswana, invited guests have descended upon the Botswana National Stadium to commemorate the inauguration of the 6th President of the Republic of Botswana.

Zwnews