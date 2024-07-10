The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a probe into a viral video showing a female victim being brutally assaulted by a group of female suspects, some of whom are wearing school uniforms.

The police are urging the victim to come forward and report the incident at any nearest police station.

Meanwhile, the ZRP is appealing for information that may lead to the identification and arrest of the suspects.

The ZRP has activated its National Complaints Desk, urging anyone with information to contact them on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197.

Members of the public are also encouraged to report any information at their nearest police station. The police are taking the matter seriously and promise to take swift action against the suspects once they are identified.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many calling for justice for the victim.

To watch the video, click the link below:

https://x.com/crimewatchzw/status/1810970875019026913