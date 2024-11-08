An Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) pastor, Lebraity Makuni, has been arrested for faking an armed robbery.

Pastor Makuni, 28, was alleged to have lodged a false report to police that he lost US$7 500 and other valuables during a violent home invasion in Chitungwiza.

He is believed to have faked the armed robbery after receiving US$3000 and a Techno cellphone belonging to one of his congregation members.

Pastor Makuni had promised to deliver maize to the church member, who is into poultry business.

Image/text- H-Metro