Popular politician and former Citizens Coalition for Change founding president Nelson Chamisa says he defeated President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa two times but he refused to hand over power.

Chamisa who is in Botswana along with Mnangagwa for the inauguration of the country’s President-elect Duma Boko said it is his hope that (Mnangagwa) learned one or two things on smooth transfer of power.

“We defeated ZANU PF twice, but they refused to go. We hope Mr Mnangagwa will learn one or two lessons,” he said.

He also thanked the people of Botswana particularly the new President for inviting him:

“I’m so humbled and honoured to be invited as a guest here in Gaborone.

“I’m in Botswana for the inauguration of the new President @duma_boko and a new government. I see God’s amazing grace. God is faithful. And God’s plan for Zimbabwe is great and on course.

“Our time to smile and celebrate is coming. Our Botswana moment is not far. We’re next. Keep the faith. Stay the course Blessed day!”

Meanwhile, former President of Botswana John Mogkweetsi was defeated by Boko and immediately congratulated the new leader.

Zimbabwe has known two leaders since independence in 1980. Amid allegations that the ruling party has been rigging elections.

In 2023, the country held other polls which were highly disputed with all observer missions flagging massive irregularities.

Zwnews