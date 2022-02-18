A 31-year old Zimbabwean national based in neighboring South Africa, who has been convicted of four counts of business robbery, armed robbery and attempted robbery, will spend the next 20 years behind bars after he appeared at the Brixton Regional Court in Johannesburg.

Initially, the now caged robber, Artwell Mabena had been slapped with a 55-year prison term.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson for Joburg, Captain Xoli Mbele, Mabena was sentenced to 15 years for a robbery at an Engen filling station, and another 15 years for a robbery at a Wimpy outlet at the filling station.

Captain Mbele said for the third robbery, Mabena got an additional 15-year sentence, with the fourth count of attempted robbery attracting 10 years.

He will now serve an effective 20 years imprisonment.

“The accused and two accomplices robbed the Engen garage at corner Beyers Naude Drive and Wilson Street in Fairlands on July 26, 2020 at 6.30pm. They entered the shop pretending to be customers,” Captain Mbele said.

The police publicist said the three robbers took an undisclosed amount of money from the tills while holding customers and employees at gunpoint.

Still on the rampage, Mabena and his accomplices robbed a Wimpy outlet at the filling station. They also attempted to rob a customer of a cellphone, and a fight erupted.

“Two suspects (who were with Mabena) managed to run away and the accused was overpowered. The firearm used in the commission of the crime was confiscated,” said Mbele.