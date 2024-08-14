Zimbabweans were abuzz after Sungura legend Alick Macheso made headlines for an unexpected moment during his performance at Rufaro Stadium in Harare.

Macheso was one of the star performers who kept the crowd energized during the Defence Forces Day celebrations. However, it wasn’t his renowned guitar skills that stole the show this time—it was a woman with a noticeably large behind who captured everyone’s attention.

The Unforgettable Moment

Videos of the well-endowed woman, filmed by ChillSpot wheel spinners DJ Fantan and DJ Levels, have gone viral across social media platforms. The woman, eager to showcase her dance moves, was initially seen dancing just below the stage like everyone else. She then pleaded with Macheso to let her join him on stage.

Although Macheso was initially hesitant, he eventually gave in to her request. Once on stage, the woman began with the Borrowdale dance, a move made famous by Macheso. However, the performance took an unexpected turn when she turned her back to the crowd and started shaking her “nyash.” The audience erupted in cheers, but Macheso, visibly uncomfortable, tried to shift the focus back to his performance by positioning himself in front of her, blocking the view of those watching.