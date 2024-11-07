File image for illustration purposes

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident involving students from Nyangani High School which occurred on 07/11/24 at the 62 kilometre peg along Mutare-Juliasdale Road.

A student was killed while fifteen others were injured when a school Toyota Hiace kombi with 19 passengers on board veered off the road and overturned before landing on its side.

The body of the victim is at Bonda Mission Hospital for post mortem while the injured are admitted at the same hospital and Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.

Zwnews