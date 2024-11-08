By Walter Mzembi

My only & last comment on the USA Elections results was that voters rejected a fourth Obama term through a proxy Kamala Harris Candidature, after a Third Term Joe Biden proxy presidency.

Secondly voters rejected prospects of an Obama type of Foreign Affairs Policy where America bullied the world.

Under Obama Gaddafi went down, wars in the Middle East escalated, and were likely to escalate under Harris.

We are confronted with a Middle East crisis that needs Diplomacy as opposed to escalation.

Ukraine war has bled American coffers.

Domestically an Obama presidency incarcerated more African Americans and mass deported Africans despite having a Kenyan heritage.

Blacks were inclined towards Trump.

Finally Family values were very central in this Election.

The Christians fought back against reckless liberalism trivializing the family unit and gender rights.

Trump represented the sanctity of life while Kamala represented the opposite.

Reiterating, the Obama factor factor was too involved, it was an Obama 4th term Presidency rejected!

Back to Zimbabwe. Adios!

*Walter Mzembi is former Zimbabwean minister of foreign affairs