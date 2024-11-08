The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of a Kombi crew for offering police officers a bribe, after the video of the act go viral.

Visuals of the two police officers who went viral on social media at the weekend for allegedly receiving bribery money at Mabvuku turn-off along the Harare-Mutare Highway have appeared in court.

Apparently, James Chifamba (46), from Retreat Farm in Harare, and Trynire Mukunza (36), from Seke, appeared in court yesterday on criminal abuse of duty as public officer charge.

They were remanded in custody to November 11 pending their bail ruling by Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.

According to the State papers, a video recording showing them seemingly collecting bribe from motorists will be used as evidence in chief.

