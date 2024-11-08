The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has warned of planned power outages in Rusape and surrounding areas.

In a statement, the power utility through its distribution arm the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company said the planned power cuts is to facilitate maintenance works at one of the main substation.

The pending power outages are going to take place on the 10th of November from around 06:00 to 18:00 hours.

Apparently, members of the public have been urged to treat all power lines as live in order to avoid electrocution.

Zwnews