Ruthless DRC ends Zimbabwe’s Afcon 2019 drama

After threatening to return home early over unpaid allowances, Zimbabwe’s Warriors were eventually sent packing by RD Congo in the last Group A match at the African Cup of Nations in Egypt on Sunday night.

Millions of fans and foes watched on TV from across the world as Zimbabwe’s Afcon 2019 drama was ended in brutal fashion by an aged and out of sorts Democratic Republic of Congo who fired 4 goals past their opponents’ backline.

After a promising start going down by a goal to nil to Egypt, the Warriors completely collapsed in the very last match they should have won to proceed to the knockout stage of the tournament for the first time.

Goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze was chief culprit to the Warriors debacle with three school boy blunders plus a poor goalkeeping tactic to gift the DRC with four goals and a probable passage to the next round.

Coach Sunday Chidzambwa will want to quickly forget the night after his first choice goalkeeper George Chigova got a hamstring injury just 15 minutes before kick off and had to replace him with an unprepared and shocked Chipezeze.

Chipezeze visibly looked unprepared for the match spilling a harmless looking first shot at him in the fourth minute to gift DRC their first goal.

The night got worse for the Polokwane City goalkeeper as he fumbled every ball that got to him.

