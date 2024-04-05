RBZ issues latest Gold-backed Digital Tokens results, prices | Zw News Zimbabwe

RBZ issues latest Gold-backed Digital Tokens results, prices

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has released the Gold-backed Digital Tokens Issue No. 44/2024 results and prices.

Apparently, the country is set to launch of a new Zimbabwean currency on Friday, to be known as the Structured currency.

Some of its basic characteristics or features of the coming currency are:-

*Name: Structured Currency;
*Exchange rate/Value: US$1: 10ZiG (ZW$10); *ZiG (meaning Zimbabwe Gold) is a digital token issued in units of 1 milligramme of gold; *Gold coin: Mosi-oa-Tunya gold coins are equivalent to ZiG;

Structured Currency will be gold backed (government been buying bullion to support this currency since October 2022); and will also be supported by US$ reserves (from export proceeds retention scheme).

Some of the most common characteristics of money are: divisibility, acceptability, portability, homogeneity,
durability, scarcity, fungibility and store of value.

Meanwhile, it remains to be a seen if the new currency is going to command confidence, which is critical for its survival as a unit of account and means of exchange in this volatile economic environment without a political settlement.

Key question among many is: Will this stem currency volatility and exchange rate-driven inflation? Only time will tell.

