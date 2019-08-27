‘Thokozani Khupe-Auxillia Mnangagwa fight’ at Emmerson jnr’s wedding..PICTURES?

Norton MP Temba Mliswa has dismissed rumours of a fight between First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and opposition politician Thokozani Khupe. According to the rumour circulating on social media, the altercation took place at the wedding of Emmerson Jnr over the weekend.

Mliswa who was a guest at the weekend dismissed the reports saying,

Just when you thought you’d heard it all along comes a tale like no other! The fake story doing the rounds on social media platforms regarding a purported scuffle between the First Lady & Khupe is so ludicrous one has to question the mental state of the author. The lie is malicious & intended to mar what was otherwise a well planned & executed wedding ceremony. The people who have been spreading the fake news story have been circulating old pictures from the wedding of Emmerson Jnr in which the First Lady’s hand is an arm sling.

Emmerson Tanaka Mnangagwa tied the knot with Farirai Chieza at Borrowdale Country Manor yesterday, Sunday, 25 August 2019.

The wedding was announced by a family relative and Norton MP Temba Mliswa who attended the event.

Posting on social media, Mliswa wrote:

Today at the wedding of Farirai nee Chieza & Emmerson Tanaka Mnangagwa at Borrowdale Country Manor @manor_country

Emmerson Tanaka is an artiste and son to Zimbabwe President Emmerson D Mnangagwa, he is younger brother to Emmerson Dambudzo Jnr.

According to him, he is a professional music producer, having begun the interest in music at 13.

The 31-year-old son of a president said he does difference genres of commercial music: