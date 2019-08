Shona is a beautiful language, but there are certain names that you have to change, if you don’t very few people would ever call you by your last name.

The name Muchayamata** means an expert in beating buttocks, that is the two round fleshy parts of the human body that form the bottom.

In colonial times, there were many mines and farms named Chayamata** in reference to the floggings that was administered by colonial settlers to native workers see picture 2 below.