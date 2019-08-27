ED ally ‘Queen Bee’ in US$1 billion govt fund scam

HARARE: Mnangagwa’s top ally Kudakwashe Tagwireyi’s company, Sakunda Holdings has been implicated in a scandal involving US$1.03 billion under the Command Agriculture programme from 2017 to date.

This was exposed during the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) hearing which revealed that in 2017, Sakunda was given US$378,73 million in 2017 and US$235,95 million last year by the Finance Ministry under the Command Agriculture scheme.

Sakunda also received US$51,2 million in 2018 under the Presidential scheme, another similar agricultural scheme introduced to work in tandem with Command Agriculture.

Tagwireyi’s company further received US$360 million in January towards Command Agriculture.