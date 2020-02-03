Former South Africa President Mr Jacob Zuma allegedly kicked one of his wives, Thobeka Madiba, from his Nkandla home some 3 weeks ago over missing sim cards.

Anonymous sources say Zuma chased Madiba out of the compound after his sim cards containing sensitive information vanished without his knowledge.

A close family member said Zuma discovered that his sim cards, which apparently stored confidential information and cellphone numbers that were only known to close friends, family and associates, went missing from the compound recently.

It is alleged that the sim cards were suddenly found after Madiba’s return to the compound.

“All I know is that there was some kind of confrontation and thereafter she was shown the door. The thing about family meetings is that sometimes there is no fairness. I feel she was wronged,” said the source, indicating he is unclear how many sim cards the former president keeps.

However, a second source said Madiba was the victim of isithembu gone wrong – with too many things starting to go awry after Zuma left once.

“Look, there’s a guy who runs uBaba’s private affairs who is very toxic. He is the source of the initial claims that MaNtuli poisoned uBaba. We now know, so many years later, that there is no evidence to link her to the poisoning – if there was any poisoning at all,” said the source.

Sunday World reports that Zuma is currently out of the country. He is on another trip to Cuba, where he has been receiving treatment.

