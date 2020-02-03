Hundreds of illegal MaShurugwi gold miners were rounded up and arrested by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Mutasa district, Manicaland province early today.

The Officer Commanding Police Support Unity, Mr Bazibi Dube said his troops recovered a large consignment of mining equipment and machinery proving the existence of organised sponsorship.

Zimbabwe Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri also visited the mining area where the police operation is taking place.

She commended The Joint Operation Command for engaging in the operation that seeks to bring sanity in mining areas.

Muchinguri toured some of the areas that have been affected by illegal mining activities to assess the level of land degradation where she underscored the urgent need to rehabilitate the affected mining areas.

Mashurugwi gold miners have been in the news for wrong reasons after the country suddenly experienced a sharp rise in mining related crime following the fall of President Mugabe.

The gangs have been linked to murder, rape, home invasions, abductions and gun related crimes which were alien and very unknown to many Zimbabweans just three years ago.