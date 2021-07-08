Former South African President Jacob Zuma began serving his 15 months prison term last night after handing himself to police.
Zuma was found guilty for contempt of court, hence the sentencing.
However, some people might still be wondering as to why Zuma is in prison, the following video explains everything.
A lot of people are weighing into the Zuma debate without the facts, instead many have chosen the emotional route.
Here is the full story of what led Jacob Zuma to be facing jail tonight over a contempt charge.
It was ultimately about whether Zuma was above the law or not! pic.twitter.com/KOMldN1XW3
— Hopewell Chin’ono Today (@daddyhope) July 7, 2021