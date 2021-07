Banket Mine owner, Caledonia Mining Corporation (CMC), is contemplating listing on the Victoria Falls bourse, Victoria Falls Stock Exchange.

This comes on the heels of another industrial concern Padenga Holding’s intention to list on the bourse.

However, CMC says conditions for its listing on VFEX can only be possible if the government improves US dollar payments for gold, a perennial problem faced by mines.

-Zwnews