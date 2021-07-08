The commander of the Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant-General Edzai Absolom Chanyuka Chimonyo, has died.
According to a top government official, Chimonyo succumbed to cancer.
Presidential spokesperson George Charamba said Chimonyo succumbed to cancer early this morning.
“Devastated to announce the passing on of General Chimonyo early this morning after a long fight against cancer. Go well freedom fighter, commander and ambassador,” Charamba said.
Last year in December, Chimonyo was flown to India for treatment.
Details later…