This 3rd thing is just an empty slogan, says George Charamba

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba has poured cold water on reports that his boss is seeking a third term.

Via his X handle Donzamusoro007, Charamba said some people are trying to paste the third term thing on Mnangagwa whom they have not even consulted.

“PANDANGA NDISIPO: Pane vanamazivazviriseri who revved themselves into a false frenzy nenyaya yeThird Term which they seek to paste on President ED Mnangagwa.

“Makarangana navo kupi nhai? Kuzvitekenyedza varume nevakadzi vakuru; hamunyari????” Asked Charamba.

Asked why then his party did not reprimand Tino Machakaire and vice President Kembo Mohadi for chanting the slogan, Charamba said slogans are just that as they do not change national Constitutions.

“Did I hear you say slogans??? Only in your dissolved party and under your disintegrating leadership do slogans change a NATIONAL CONSTITUTION.”

He said Mnangagwa wish for a third term, certain procedures should be followed first.

“Zvine maitiro, maitirwo, wazvinoitirwa wacho achizvida. Not this habit of projecting false fears and then pasting them on the President,” he said.

