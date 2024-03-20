Zimbabwean woman dies after giving birth in Dubai, her family appealing for help

A Zimbabwean woman Melania Nyirenda tragically passed away in Dubai shortly after giving birth, leaving behind a 7-week-old baby girl, her uncle Kennedy Chirwa says.

Her family is appealing for assistance to repatriate her body to Zimbabwe.

Read full statement below:

The Nyirenda family is mourning the loss of their beloved daughter, Melania Nyirenda, who was living in Dubai, UAE, in search of better opportunities.

While in Dubai, Melania became pregnant and had to stop working. She decided to return to Zimbabwe but faced challenges at the airport due to overstay charges she was unaware of. As she tried to gather the necessary funds to settle the bills, she unexpectedly gave birth to a beautiful baby girl.

Tragically, Melania developed a heart problem after giving birth and passed away on March 7, 2024, leaving behind her 7-week-old daughter. The Nyirenda family has raised funds to the best of their ability but is seeking additional support from well-wishers, friends, and family.

To raise funds, the Nyirenda family has organized a fundraiser to cover the following expenses:

Repatriation costs to bring Melania home for a proper burial. All necessary paperwork to meet airline requirements. Funeral expenses, including the burial in her village in Chegutu, Zimbabwe. Support for the baby, including clothes and milk, as she is only seven weeks old and lacks essentials for her care.

Your donations are greatly appreciated during this difficult time. They will enable Melania’s parents and family to bid their final farewell to their daughter and sister.

Melania wished to be laid to rest at home, and your help will make this possible.

With gratitude,

Kennedy Chirwa

(Melania’s Uncle)