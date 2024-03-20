Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s Divorce Official: Details Revealed

ARIANA GRANDE/INSTAGRAM

After nearly three years of marriage, the divorce between US singer Ariana Grande and real estate broker Dalton Gomez has been finalized by a Los Angeles Superior Court judgment on Tuesday.

Grande, aged 30, and Gomez, aged 28, will part ways with Grande making a one-time payment of $1.25 million to Gomez as part of their settlement. Additionally, Gomez will receive half the proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home. Grande will also cover up to $25,000 in legal fees for Gomez and no future alimony is stipulated.

The couple’s relationship began in January 2020 and they tied the knot in a “tiny and intimate” ceremony at Grande’s home in Montecito, California, in May 2021. However, irreconcilable differences led Grande to file for divorce six months ago.

Despite their separation more than a year ago, their divorce proceeded smoothly due to a prenuptial agreement, no legal disputes, and no children involved.

Gomez, raised in southern California, has been involved in the luxury real estate market for a decade. The couple made their first public appearance together in May 2020 in the music video for Grande and Justin Bieber’s collaboration, “Stuck With U”.

Grande, a two-time Grammy Award winner, recently released her seventh studio album titled “Eternal Sunshine” and is set to star in the film adaptation of the musical “Wicked” as Glinda the good witch, alongside Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum. The film is scheduled for release in November.

Grande’s career has continued to flourish despite the tragic 2017 terrorist attack at her concert in Manchester, UK, where 22 people lost their lives.

