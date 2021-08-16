Zimbabwe reported 235 new Covid-19 infections and 19 deaths on Sunday.

At least 28,015 people took their first dose of vaccine.

Meanwhile, the government is on record calling on all citizens to adhere to health measures put in place to curb the spread of Covid 19.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has also been urging members of the public to follow these health guidelines.

A number of people have since been arrested for various covid 19 protocols violations.

Below are the statistics.

Zwnews/ Photo credit: Al jazeera