Zimbabwe’s main opposition Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance president, Nelson Chamisa has sent a message of congratulations to Zambian president-elect Hakainde Hichilema.

This is after his landslide victory against President Edgar Lungu in the country’s just-ended highly-contested elections.

Chamisa said Hichilema’s win is of prime importance and a victory for democracy not to Zambia alone, but the region as a whole.

“I have spoken to Zambian president-elect Hakainde Hichilema to congratulate him on his victory,” Chamisa told The NewsHawks.

“We are brothers; comrades-in-arms. We are very happy he has won.

“It’s a victory for democracy, not just for Zambians alone, but also the whole region.”

Hichilema was Zambia’s main opposition party leader.

Meanwhile, according to critics, the wind of change is blowing, following the defeat of incumbent governments in countries that include, DRC, Malawi and now Zambia.

Zwnews