Former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa that the wind of change is blowing in the region.

Moyo’s comments follows the fall of Zambian President Edgar Lungu who was beaten in the just ended election all systems out by ‘opposition leader’ now Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema.

Moyo says Lungu’s loss is giving Mnangagwa some fear who is facing his main and popular opponent Nelson Chamisa in 2023.

He tells Mnangagwa that what has befallen Lungu has since passed and next time it could be him.

“If Zambia did it: a short story Edgar LUNGU: chaona mzako chapita mawa chili kwa iwe. Emmerson MNANGAGWA: grins in trepidation!” said Moyo.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa is believed to have lost the 2018 election to Chamisa, and won by rigging.

Chamisa challenged Mnangagwa in court, but the Zimbabwean judiciary which is said to be captured ruled in Mnangagwa’s favour saying Chamisa had no evidence.

Zwnews