A signed SB Moyo tribute letter allegedly penned by Emmerson Mnangagwa Junior has gone viral after readers flagged a typo in the document reportedly coming from the “Private Office of Emmerson Mnangagwa Jnr.” The letter was first shared on twitter before it went viral on Zimbabwe WhatsApp pages.
Instead of January 20th, the document is dated January 20st.
We share the unedited letter below:
Private Office of Emmerson Mnangagwa Jnr
Statement: Dr SB Moyo (1960-2021)
January 20st 2021
STATEMENT BY THE OFFICE OF EMMERSON MNANGAGWA JNR ON THE PASSING OF FOREIGN MINISTER DR SB MOYO
The passing of Foreign Minister Cde Dr SB Moyo is not just a loss for his close friends and family, but truly a loss for all Zimbabweans. Minister Moyo was a dedicated public servant and hero of the struggle for Zimbabwe’s liberation, who worked tirelessly for the betterment of his country. His death in the early hours of this morning from COVID-19 has taken from Zimbabwe a leader, a hero, a father and a friend.
Emmerson Mnangagwa Jnr. would like to offer his most heartfelt condolences to the family of Sibusiso Moyo during this time. In tribute to Minister Moyo, Mnangagwa said:
“My Sekuru SB Moyo, ‘Young man’ was what you always called me, both in times of love or when it was time to discipline me. I now fear losing the memories we shared both in good and bad times. You have been a constant inspiration to me throughout my life – both in terms of your commitment to Zimbabwe and through your strength. courage and valor as an individual. You sowed the seed of a better future for millions of Zimbabweans. Your commitment and dedication to your country was a standard to which all Zimbabweans should seek to emulate.
A fervent and gallant soldier. patriot and reformer. Sekuru – you will be missed by all who knew you. God bless you and may you now rest in peace.”
Private Office of Emmerson Mnangagwa Jnr