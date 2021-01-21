A signed SB Moyo tribute letter allegedly penned by Emmerson Mnangagwa Junior has gone viral after readers flagged a typo in the document reportedly coming from the “Private Office of Emmerson Mnangagwa Jnr.” The letter was first shared on twitter before it went viral on Zimbabwe WhatsApp pages.

Instead of January 20th, the document is dated January 20st.

We share the unedited letter below:

Private Office of Emmerson Mnangagwa Jnr

Statement: Dr SB Moyo (1960-2021)

January 20st 2021

STATEMENT BY THE OFFICE OF EMMERSON MNANGAGWA JNR ON THE PASSING OF FOREIGN MINISTER DR SB MOYO

The passing of Foreign Minister Cde Dr SB Moyo is not just a loss for his close friends and family, but truly a loss for all Zimbabweans. Minister Moyo was a dedicated public servant and hero of the struggle for Zimbabwe’s liberation, who worked tirelessly for the betterment of his country. His death in the early hours of this morning from COVID-19 has taken from Zimbabwe a leader, a hero, a father and a friend.

Emmerson Mnangagwa Jnr. would like to offer his most heartfelt condolences to the family of Sibusiso Moyo during this time. In tribute to Minister Moyo, Mnangagwa said: