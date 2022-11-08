The main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party led by Nelson Chamisa has claimed that Zanu PF thugs have stormed the Media Centre, which is the venue of their Election Watch press conference.

According to Fadzayi Mahere, the CCC spokesperson, the assailants stole the opposition party’s banners and branding.

Mahere also claimed that riot police gathered outside the Media Centre but could not do anything to stop the thugs.

Said Mahere in an alert posted on her Twitter handle:

“ALERT: Zanu PF thugs have stormed the Media Centre where we are about to host our Election Watch presser. They stole our banners and branding. Riot Police have gathered outside the venue but did not stop them. Obviously, our presser will go on regardless. Varikukwata”.

more details to follow…

Zwnews