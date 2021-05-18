The Minister of Information, Communication, Technology And Courier Services, Honourable Jenfan Muswere, says the Covid-19 pandemic has brought to the fore the important role of ICTS in all aspects of life as they have kept societies and economies functional.

Minister Muswere was delivering his speech to mark World Telecommunication And Information Society Day this Monday.

The minister said the pandemic has highlighted the urgent need to accelerate digital transformation and for nations to expeditiously progress towards goals and targets set out in the International Telecommunication Union 2031 Agenda to connect all to a better world.

He added that there is need to invest more in digital technologies, skills, resilience and innovation.

Minister Muswere also said there is need for retooling major facets of the economy to deliver greater efficiencies across the entire economic value chain.

The World Telecommunication And Information Society Day commemorations are this year running under the theme, ‘Accelerating Digital Transformation In Challenging Times.’

zbc