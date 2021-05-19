Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa is this Wednesday expected to meet members of the business community in Mutare, a senior Government official has said.

According to government spokesperson Ndavaningi ‘Nick’ Mangwana, the 78-year old strongman is expected to meet captains of industry in the provincial capital of Manicaland so that he will have an ‘appreciation of the challenges’ being faced by the business community in the town.

“President Mnangagwa will tomorrow visit Mutare, where he is expected to have an interface with captains of industry, as he continues engaging key economic players to get an appreciation of the challenges and opportunities they face in their operations”, said Mangwana in comments posted on his Twitter handle yesterday.

Mnangagwa has been on a whirlwind tour of provinces where he has been engaging, head-on, members of the business community.

Last week, the septuagenarian was in Bulawayo on the same mission.

His visits come despite the fact that analysts have continued to raise eyebrows over the jumbled fashion through which Mnangagwa has been managing the economy since he controversially triumphed in the disputed harmonized elections held in 2018.

Zwnews