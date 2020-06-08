While Planet Earth has totally been shaken by the recent gruesome murder of George Floyd an unarmed black man, at the hands of Minneapolis cops, circumstances surrounding the death of Levison Ncube after he was brutaly assaulted by Zimbabwe police officers in Bulawayo are of equal concern, the main opposition MDC Alliance has said.

The deceased Ncube was allegedly assaulted by police details three months ago for violating lockdown regulations while walking his girlfriend home in Bulawayo, southern Zimbabwe.

He sustained serious head injuries from the gory assault and died a few days latter, at just 25 years of age!

And, despite smarting from a military-assisted takeover of MRT House which headquartered their MDC Alliance by Thokozani Khupe’s rival MDC-T, the beleaguered Nelson Chamisa-led opposition party has declared that it ‘will not stop talking about (Ncube’s death)’.

“The United States has (George Floyd). We have Levison Ncube who died on March 31 of a brain haemorrhage after (ZRP) beat him for allegedly violating lockdown rules. He was walking his girlfriend home. We will not stop talking about it,” said the party in comments posted on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

Ncube’s tragic demise has brought the operations of security forces under serious scrutiny amid alleged excesses and corruption by soldiers and police officers during the current lockdown.

Deployed to monitor citizens’ abidance to current lockdown regulations, the security forces have continued to hog the media limelight for all the wrong reasons with alleged widespread violation of people’s rights and corruption.

In a recent report, the Anti-Corruption Trust of Southern Africa (ACT-SA), a non-political organisation registered in Zimbabwe and South Africa to campaign against corruption, confirmed that members of the security forces and municipal police officers have been soliciting for bribes from alleged violators of set Covid19 regulations.

ACT-SA also noted that the levels of corruption and brutality by the cops during the ongoing Level 2 national lockdown is replicate of the infamous era of dethroned ex-police boss Augustine Chihuri.

Zwnews