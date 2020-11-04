Police have not taken journalist Hopewell Chin’ono to court today following his arrest yesterday, he will now appear Thursday.

Chin’ono is in custody, this has been confirmed by Roselyn Hanzi of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, an organization representing the outspoken journalist.

He was charged with contempt of court for making two posts on Twitter that allegedly impaired the dignity of Zimbabwe’s Chief Justice Luke Malaba, said Hanzi.

If convicted, Chin’ono faces a fine or up to one year in prison, according to the charge, she said.

Chin’ono is one of Zimbabwe’s most prominent critics of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration, accusing it of corruption and human rights abuses.

The government denies the charges.

He’s facing two charges of contempt of court and defeating the course of justice over these 2 tweets.

Like 224 Dislike 28

102433

0

0

cookie-check

The tweets that landed Chin’ono in soup

no