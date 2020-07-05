The online casino industry has been in existence for the last two decades. With technological advancements, you can now access casino gaming via online platforms like Online Casino NZ from your mobile device. The industry is now worth approximately 50 billion US dollars.

Online gambling is one of the fastest rising sectors of the gambling industry. Online casinos can now be easily accessed, making it very competitive. Because of its competitive nature, there are so many innovations taking place. Different technologies are used to cater to the needs of the customers.

Based on the recent trends, here are some of the technological advancements that could play very vital roles in the future of casino gaming:

Augmented and Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality was introduced in the gaming industry in 2016. The casino industry has not been left behind when it comes to Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality technologies. There are VR casino games that can be played. As many people get access to VR devices in the future, there will be many VR games.

Augmented Reality is also becoming a trend in casino games. You get to play with live dealers like they are just in front of you. In the future, online casinos will be into Augmented Reality.

Blockchain

This technology is essential to casino gaming because it allows for transparency. With Blockchain, you can see the casino’s payout, the outcome of the game, and everything you need to know.

Blockchain also allows the use of Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litcoin, and Etherium. The cryptos make transacting more manageable, especially to crypto users. Some casinos only accept crypto users, and it is expected that in the future, there will be more casinos that will be accepting Cryptocurrencies.

Live Gaming

When it comes to casino gaming, Live gaming is becoming a trend. Casino games with live dealers make the players feel like they are in a land-based casino.

Live gaming can also be rendered into streaming games online. Many people tend to watch streamers play games like slot machines making online casinos get more players and customers.

Live dealer gaming can also make online casino gaming social. You will not only interact with the dealer but also with other players. In the future, most Casino games will opt for this technology because of its vast advantages.

Esports

These days, Esports are becoming more popular, and online casinos are looking into this. Some casinos are already offering betting odds. Examples are William Hill, Counter-Strike: Go, Call of Duty, League of Legends, and Dota 2.

Esports is not very popular in the betting industry. However, it is set to be popular with the emergence of game streaming services like Twitch and Youtube. It is expected that the

Esports’ audience will continue to grow in the next few years to come. In the future, online casinos that take sports wagers are going to look into Esports. This feature will make Esports have a big following.