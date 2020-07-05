Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s motorcade was reportedly involved in a pile-up road accident in Kwekwe yesterday.

No fatalities were recorded, according to eyewitnesses who spoke to Kwekwe-based tabloid, midlandsnews.

The accident occurred along the Kwekwe-Mvuma Road in the plush Newtown suburb.

It was not clear whether Mnangagwa’s official ‘Zim 1’ Merc was amongst the vehicles that usually escort the Zimbabwean leader.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not confirm the accident, citing lack of details.

The accident comes barely three months after First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s motorcade was involved in an accident in Muzarabani, killing one of her top aides while three of her body guards were seriously injured.

Mnangagwa spends most weekends at his Precabe Farm in Kwekwe’s Sherwood resettlement area.

midlandsnews