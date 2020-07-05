A man employed as a clerk at the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) Mwenezi Depot has literally thrown himself in hot soup after he allegedly swindled the parastatal of 303 bags or 15 tonnes of Maize in a scam running from November 12, 2019 to February 17, 2020.

The man, Aleck Mazorodze Madyira, was dragged before Mwenezi resident magistrate Honesty Musiiwa facing eight counts of fraud.

Madyira, whose responsibilities entailed selling maize and recording information pertaining to the transactions at Mwenezi GMB Depot, is accused of fiddling with swipe slips and also generating tax invoices which he then used to collect the maize using fictitious names.

Madyira’s criminal activities came to light after some copies of swipe slips and tax invoices were recovered from gate books.

He is being represented by Dereck Charamba of Hwacha and Ndlovu Legal Practitioners. Madyira was granted $6 000 bail and also ordered not to interfere with state witnesses.

