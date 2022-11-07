Currently New Zealand and Australia have national rugby teams of their own. You can make a bet ug online now – 1xBet features matches of those two squads. However, in the early 20th century, on many occasions both teams created a combined squad. It was the Australasia rugby league team.

The team existed between 1910 and 1922. After its official dissolution, all its numbers, statistics and achievement counted towards the ranks of the Australian national team. None of those achievements went to New Zealand's.

First matches

The Australasian national team celebrated its first matches in 1910. The idea to assemble this team with the best players of both Australia and New Zealand originated because of defeats suffered by the Australians. They wanted to build a highly competitive team that could defeat the English team.

For these first matches, England also decided to reinforce itself. Therefore, a Great Britain national team was assembled, which had players from:

England;

Wales;

and Scotland.

Two contests were played in total. The first one took place on the 9th of July, while the second one was celebrated on the 13th of the same month. They ended in a draw and a win for Australasia respectively.

Subsequent tours

The Australasia rugby team was assembled on two further occasions in order to make tours to Great Britain. The first of them took place in late 1911 and early 1912. They were extremely successful, as they won two matches against the locals and drew the other. In turn, this made them champions of The Ashes of that year.

The final tour of the Australasia team took place in late 1921 and early 1922. While this team was still called Australasia, there was only one player from New Zealand, Bert Laing. This time the visiting squad was not as successful as in the previous tours. They played five matches in total, winning two and losing the other three. Yet, all those matches were still fantastic.

