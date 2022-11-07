Liverpool have drawn holders Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League in a repeat of last season’s final.
French champions Paris St-Germain have drawn Bayern Munich.
The last-16 first legs will take place on 14-15 and 21-22 February, with the second legs on 7-8 and 14-15 March.
Full last-16 draw:
RB Leipzig v Manchester City
Club Bruges v Benfica
Liverpool v Real Madrid
AC Milan v Tottenham
Frankfurt v Napoli
Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea
Inter Milan v Porto
Paris St-Germain v Bayern Munich