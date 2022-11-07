Liverpool have drawn holders Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League in a repeat of last season’s final.

French champions Paris St-Germain have drawn Bayern Munich.

The last-16 first legs will take place on 14-15 and 21-22 February, with the second legs on 7-8 and 14-15 March.

Full last-16 draw:

RB Leipzig v Manchester City

Club Bruges v Benfica

Liverpool v Real Madrid

AC Milan v Tottenham

Frankfurt v Napoli

Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea

Inter Milan v Porto

Paris St-Germain v Bayern Munich