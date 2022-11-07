Civil servants will get 100% annual bonus with half being paid in November and the remainder in December as government abandons its earlier plan to pay according to performance.

This comes after the government and civil servants representatives held a meeting this afternoon.

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has confirmed that the government has indeed abandoned performance based bonus payment.

ARTUZ said they put it on record that the employer should honor the 13 th cheque and should pay it unconditionally and that Statutory Instrument 141 of 1997 should be repealed and the employer should respect section 65 of the Constitution which allows for collective bargaining between gvt and workers.

“We successfully blocked the “Performance Based annual Bonus” annual bonus is now a right for all Civil servants.

“We are worried that the annual bonus will be paid in tranches, there is a real risk that last instalment will be eroded by inflation. We celebrate small victory,” the teachers body said.

Zwnews