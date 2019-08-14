The Art Of Sports Photography

What do you think when the phrase “sports photography” is mentioned? Is it a battle-scarred professional focusing his long lens on Mohammed Salah across the Premier League ground? Well, that’s just a tiny bit of it. Sports photography is an art that features thousands of races and matches every week, often in spectacular surroundings. Here are several tips to perfect this art to create a masterpiece for local listing magazines and online sites.

Find a Story Worth Telling

Above all things, a good photograph can tell a story better than words. Sometimes, that means eliminating any irrelevancies and other distractions while framing it. Other times, it’s all about getting everything in the picture. For example, while you might not be sure if an athlete will win during the Olympics, it helps to be prepared to capture his/her emotions if that happens. You’ll also want to capture the crowd celebrating the win alongside the athlete.

Know the Rules

Preparation is vital in sports photography. That’s why professional photographers prepare for an assignment the same way that players prepare for a match. You’ll only have one chance to get the perfect shot and then it’s all gone. That may be scary for amateurs, but it’s also a thrilling experience.

To get it right, you need to know the sport you’re covering just like bettors are familiar with the sports on Betway before placing their wagers. Ideally, you should start with something you already love and follow to understand the rules, rhythms, and personalities easily. That helps you to know where to find the best shots and who to focus on.

The Bare Essentials

At times, expensive equipment is essential when covering sports. For instance, a photographer covering the Champions League will need several long lenses that may cost several thousand dollars each attached to a camera body worth almost the same amount. However, you don’t need to rely on expensive equipment when covering a game in your local park or even to capture a photo in the Tour de France while the peloton passes a few meters from you.

Sometimes all you need is a camera that allows you to play with a few basic settings like aperture and shutter speed. If you need to splash out, spend a few bucks on waterproofing your kit. Keep in mind that electronic equipment doesn’t do well while wet.

Create Drama

There are a lot of photos that are correctly exposed and in focus, but remain unexciting. Rather than capturing everything on the eye level, try to lower yourself to get a worm’s eye view or raise yourself high the field. The key is to capture thing in a new angle.

If you combine strong lighting with a novel angle, you can transform the most unpromising scenes into epic photographs. That’s the same way Betway combines great odds with a highly responsive dashboard to create a brilliant betting site.

Work The Crowd

If you’re planning to capture the atmosphere, remember to focus on the spectators and their emotions as the action continues. That allows you to capture some nice shots of the game even without using expensive cameras or long lens. All you need is to wander and wait for the perfect moment.

