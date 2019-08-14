Cameras to monitor August 16 MDC demo

The Nelson Chamisa led MDC has said that it will use digital cameras to monitor the much anticipated August 16 protests in order to ensure that they are peaceful and that any unruly elements intent on causing mayhem will be recorded and identified.

Speaking ahead of the protest march MDC National Spokesperson Fortune Daniel Molokele said:

Digital cameras will be used to film the entire march to ensure that any violent planted elements trying to disrupt the peaceful march will be fully recorded.

The opposition held several peaceful demonstrations in the runup to the July 2018 elections and during the Motlanthe Commission of Inquiry hearings.

