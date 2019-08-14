Philip Chiyangwa banned from football for life

Zifa has banned former President and current COSAFA President Philip Chiyangwa from all football activities for life.

Chiyangwa was banned together with his former deputy Omega Sibanda for allegedly bringing the game of football into disrepute.

According to the Felton, Kamambo led Zifa, Chiyangwa was banned for the ‘2019 COSAFA Cup debacle’ while Sibanda was banned for his “incessant interference with ZIFA judicial bodies.” Chiyangwa is alleged to have unilaterally submitted an incomplete bid for Zimbabwe to host the 2019 Cosafa Cup without getting a govt guarantee. Zifa is now facing a ban from Cosafa for pulling out.

