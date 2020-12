LATEST: Thanks Makore, who is on remand and had been granted bail on charges of allegedly murdering his seven-year old nephew Tapiwa for suspected ritual purposes, has been rearrested by the police on allegations of defeating or obstructing the course of justice by destroying evidence.

He was arrested last Friday a few hours after being granted $10 000 bail by the High Court on the grounds that there was no evidence linking him to the killing. Two other suspects remain on remand in custody on murder charges, including Thanks’ brother Tapiwa (Senior).

Investigators now allege that when Tapiwa Makore (Snr) was arrested in September, Thanks allegedly drove to Murehwa Police Station where he asked for keys to Tapiwa Makore’s house. He then went to the house and allegedly destroyed and burnt some evidence which linked to the commissioning of the crime.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest and said investigations were still in progress.

“Thanks Makore has been rearrested by the police on allegations of defeating or obstructing the course of justice. He was arrested after being granted bail and investigations are still in progress,” he said.

Unexplained fires have burned down houses at Tapiwa Makore snr’s homestead on two occasions.