Escaped rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana were reunited on Tuesday morning for the first time since their extradition from Tanzania after their arrest.

The two appeared in person in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Tuesday morning and spoke to each other intently while sitting next to each other in the dock.

Magudumana was wearing a new hairstyle and Bester was wearing what appears to be a Louis Vuitton shirt.

The two alleged escape masterminds appeared alongside other accused in the matter.

This is not the first time Magudumana and Bester’s appearances have drawn attention. Bester has been appearing through video links wearing what appear to be sweaters worth tens of thousands of rand. Magudumana has been seen with elaborate manicures.

The case has been postponed to October 11 for further investigation.