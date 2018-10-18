Tendayi Darikwa to miss Zimbabwe vs Liberia Afcon match

Nottingham Forest and Zimbabwe right back Tendayi Darikwa has been ruled out of the second leg of Africa Cup of Nations(Afcon) qualifier match against the Lone Stars of Liberia after picking 2 yellow cards in the Warriors back to back matches against DRC in Kinshasa and Harare.

Darikwa was first booked for seeking clarification from the referee on why he yellow carded Knowledge Musona for celebrating his goal.

The Warriors need a point from their last two games against Liberia (away) and Congo at home to be absolute about their place at the Nations Cup finals in Cameroon next June.

The Warriors will play Liberia on 16 November 2018 before playing the final Group G match against Congo Brazzaville in Harare on 22 March 2019.