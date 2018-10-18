PICTURES: Harare council demolishes Copa Cabana flea market

Harare City Council officials today ran amok demolishing a flea market at Copa Cabana rank, along Speke Avenue.

The council officials demolished the place around midday and nearly had a fight with vendors as they caught them unaware only giving them 20 minutes to willingly remove their wares.

Violence failed to erupt due to heavy presence of armed security forces that were circulating the whole area with desperate vendors seen crying foul, according to reports from eyewitnesses.

Council used a bulldozers to clear the place, destroying sheds and tables that were left over at the premises.

Harare spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme was unavailable for a comment, to reveal council’s latest plans for the site.