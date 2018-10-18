PICTURES: ED Mnangagwa visits Chiwenga and wife…Doctors say VP should be allowed to rest

President Emmerson Mnangangwa has visited Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who was in South Africa for treatment following an undisclosed ailment.

Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications) who is also the Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba confirmed the visit.

He said the VP and his wife were in good spirits and had a photo shoot with the President during the two-hour-long interaction.

A doctor who travelled with the Chiwengas to South Africa, briefed the President(Mnangagwa) that the VP needed time to rest before he resumed the demanding duties of his office.

Chiwenga reappeared after a South African based Congolese prophet of Hallelujah Ministries made a shocking revelation by stating that the VP stepped on a lions tail and got bewitched, leading to his illness which he said can not be cured by medical means.

Zimbabwe social media users went into overdrive when rumours started to spread suggesting that the ailing VP who was airlifted to neighbouring country South Africa a week ago after his health deteriorated was now on life support and as good as dead.

The situation was not helped by Chiwenga’s niece who visited prophet Lukau for spiritual help.

Lukau said Chiwenga would die if his family did not pray enough.