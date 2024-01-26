The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has scheduled a meeting of its standing committee on Sunday to name an acting leader following the unexpected resignation of Nelson Chamisa on Thursday.

According to a party statement, the CCC’s leadership structure will revert to the officials elected at the MDC Alliance congress in Gweru in May 2019, before the party transitioned to CCC in January last year.

Karenyi Kore, one of the three CCC vice presidents and the MP for Chikanga, has been appointed as the new leader of the opposition in parliament, succeeding Amos Chibaya, who was recalled by CCC interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu and subsequently barred by a court from participating in by-elections set for February 3.

Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti, Chamisa’s other former deputies, are expected to attend Sunday’s meeting.

Chamisa’s abrupt departure followed a dispute with leaders elected at the MDC Alliance’s Gweru congress, who accused him of sidelining them and staging a “coup.” The CCC affirmed the undisputed leadership of Chamisa until his resignation.

The party’s statement read: “The party leadership resolved that power and authority will collectively reside in the national leadership elected at the Gweru national congress. The leadership further reaffirmed the authority of national, provincial, district, ward, and branch executive committees elected leading to the May 2019 Gweru congress.”

The CCC is committed to engaging Chamisa in resolving the raised issues, and another leadership meeting will be urgently convened for further discussions.

Party sources indicate an intent to seek urgent talks with Sengezo Tshabangu, the interim secretary-general, expressing hope for a return to constitutionalism and collective decision-making.

While several CCC MPs have shown loyalty to Chamisa on social media, none have resigned as of yet, but pressure may mount for them to clarify their stance regarding the party.

