Liverpool’s revered manager, Jurgen Klopp, has declared that he will step down from his managerial role at the conclusion of the current season, citing a depletion of energy as the primary factor for his decision.

The 56-year-old, who assumed the position in October 2015 with a contract initially set to run until 2026, has been instrumental in the club’s success. Klopp led Liverpool to victory in the Champions League in 2019 and secured their first league title in 30 years during the 2019-20 season.

Klopp disclosed that he informed the club of his decision in November, emphasizing that his love for Liverpool remains unwavering. He expressed gratitude for the city, supporters, team, and staff, but underscored his belief that stepping down is the necessary course of action due to his diminishing energy levels.

Despite the surprise nature of the announcement, Klopp assured that he is in good spirits about his decision and explained, “I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.”

The decision comes with Liverpool currently at the top of the Premier League. Klopp’s record at the club includes a Champions League title, a Premier League trophy, and various domestic cup successes.

Klopp’s win percentage of 60.7% across all competitions is the highest for any Liverpool manager with 50-plus games in charge. The upcoming season marks a critical period for Liverpool, who are still in contention for multiple trophies, including the Premier League and the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool’s assistant managers, Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz, along with elite development coach Vitor Matos, will also leave the club alongside Klopp. Additionally, sporting director Jorg Schmadtke will depart at the end of the January transfer window.

As Klopp bids farewell to Liverpool, he asserted, “I will never, ever manage a different club in England than Liverpool, 100%. That’s not possible.”