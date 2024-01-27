The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Karoi are investigating a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 167 kilometre peg along Harare- Chirundu Road on 26/01/24 at around 1645 hours in which one person died while four others were injured.

The accident took place when a Nissan NP300 motor vehicle with five passengers on board veered off the road to the left and overturned once before landing on its roof.

The body of the victim was ferried to Karoi District Hospital mortuary for postmortem while the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

The police is on record calling on the motoring public to exercise extreme caution on the roads.

Zwnews